Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott recently took it to their social media handles to reveal the news of their second child’s birth. The couple has now been blessed with a Baby Boy who was born on 2nd February 2022.

Advertisement

Jenner and Scott welcomed their first child, Stormi Webster, on February 1, 2018. Read on to know the whole details on their second child!

Advertisement

So, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were blessed with a baby boy on the 2nd of February this year, and their fans showered the couple and their newborn with immense love. The announcement for the same was made by Kylie herself on her Instagram account. In the post, Jenner was seen holding her baby boy’s tiny hands. With the news finally announced, fans have gone into a frenzy thinking about the name for the baby boy.

According to People Magazine, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have now finalised the name for the newborn and will be announcing it “in a few days”. While many of her fans have been eagerly waiting for the name to be revealed, it was also revealed by People’s source that, Kylie “wants to make sure she loves the name” before she brings up the name to the world.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZp7xP-P7lM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Among her fans, there are many who have claimed to figure out the name for Kylie and Travis’ newborn son. They believe that the duo will be naming their son “Angel”, on basis of a few comments left by the family members on Kylie’s Instagram post. The comments fans are talking about were one from Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner. Her comment on Jenner’s post read, “Angel pie”. On the other hand, Kylie’s friend Anastasia Karanikolaou had commented, an “angel baby.” Along with this, it was also noticed on the same post that Kim Kardashian commented with an angel baby emoji followed by hearts.

Well, looks Kylie is all set to keep her newborn son’s name, Angel. Not bad right?!

Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis were first snapped with each other at Coachella in 2017. The duo has been in an on-again and off-again relationship. Before meeting Travis, the youngest Kardashian was in relation with famous Rapper Tyga, however, the duo broke it off in 2017.

What do you think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott would name their second child? Let us know your guesses in the comment below.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Andrew Garfield Trends Hours Before Oscars 2022 Nominations Are Out, Fans Want Him In The Final List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube