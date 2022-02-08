Zendaya’s HBO series Euphoria just released its second season, and even though fans are all about it, the show is facing backlash due to showing drug use amongst teens. For the unversed, the show is about a group of high-schoolers who struggle with love, drugs, abuse, social media, and money.

The latest series takes even a deeper dive into these themes, which prompted Z to issue a target warning through her social media. However, now she is finding herself defending the show as it is facing controversies over showing the dark issues.

Zendaya plays the role of Rue in Euphoria, a drug addict teenager who almost dies after overdosing. It’s not just her character who is shown consuming narcotics, but several others as well. However, the Drug Abuse Resistance Education, aka D.A.R.E, has condemned the show.

“Rather than further each parent’s desire to keep their children safe from the potentially horrific consequences of drug abuse and other high-risk behavior. HBO’s television drama, Euphoria, chooses to misguidedly glorify and erroneously depict high school student drug use, addiction, anonymous s*x, violence, and other destructive behaviors as common and widespread in today’s world,” a statement given by D.A.R.E read.

While on an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zendaya defended the HBO series and responded to the statement by saying, “Our show is in no way a moral tale to teach people how to live their life or what they should be doing.”

“If anything, the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain,” Zendaya added. “And maybe feel like they’re not the only one going through or dealing with what they’re dealing with,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress continued.

