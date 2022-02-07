Euphoria’s season 2 was recently released, and it has got the fans craving for more after each episode. The teen drama first hit the screens in 2016 and became a huge hit immediately. It led to the actors, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Angus Cloud, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, and more becoming stars.

Advertisement

Each member of its huge cast has even huge net worth and a lavish lifestyle that is hard to keep up with. Not just that but a lot of them are involved in big projects like Zen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jacob Elordi in The Kissing Booth series, and more. Let’s take a look at the earnings of some of the cast members.

Advertisement

Though most people would think it’s Zendaya who has the most earnings, it turns out that Maude Apatow or Lexi from Euphoria is topping the list. As per some reports, Apatow has a massive net worth of $20 million. She is known for roles in several comedy movies like This Is 40, Knocked Up, and more. Meanwhile, Zen, aka Rue, earns the second most as she was already a successful actress before the series.

She has played the role of MJ in the MCU, has been a Disney kid, starred in many big films like Dune, The Greatest Showman, and Malcolm and Marie. The star has a whopping net worth of $15 million. She is followed by Sydney Sweeney, aka Cassie, who reportedly has a net worth of $4 million. Sweeney has previously guest-starred in several big TV shows such as Pretty Little Liars, Grey’s Anatomy, and Criminal Minds.

Next on the list is Jacob Elordi, who plays the role of Nate. The actor reportedly has a total net worth of $3 million. Elordi got his big breakthrough in the Netflix film series and has been in a few other films like the Pirates of the Caribbean. Barbie Ferreira, who plays the role of Kat, is also a model and has earned herself millions just through that. Her net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

Hunter Schafer, aka Jules, net worth is reportedly $1 million, while Maddy’s Alexa Demie’s is $700,000. Angus Cloud, also known as Fez in Euphoria has a net worth of $230,000. Currently, the second season of the show is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield Reveals Finger-Pointing Scene Was Improvised By Him; Says, “I’m So Happy That Worked Out”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube