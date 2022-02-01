Tom Holland and Zendaya have now become one of the most popular couples in Hollywood. The young superstars of the West, who have made a mark with their performances in the Spider-Man trilogy and many other movies, are dating each other for quite some time now. While their recent London holiday had all the eyes on them, they did serve some adorable content for their fans. Yes, we are talking about the time Zendaya walked with Tom with her hands around his waist. But seems like the vacation was planned for bigger things.

Tom and Zendaya, who met on the sets of Spider-Man: Homecoming soon began dating and there were inseparable. After dismissing rumours and dodging numerous questions about their relationship, the two in a way confirmed it when they were spotted kissing on a driveway in LA. Most recently, the Peter Parker fane even introduced her to his family at his family home and the Dune star spent some quality time with them.

But now is the reports are to go by, the London visit was not just to meet Tom Holland’s family, but the two stars have bought a lavish house together in the country and it has cost them Rs 30 crores roughly. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Mirror who first reported the news, the mansion has cost the Spider-Man couple a hefty £3 Million. That isn’t it, the report further states that Tom Holland and Zendaya will now shell out another £250,000 (Rs 2.5 crores) to renovate the property as per their desire.

The publication further states that Tom Holland and Zendaya’s London trip was also to collect the keys for their new home. For the ones unaware, Tom already has a house in the city. The new mansion said to be a six-bedroom lavish abode is situated in Richmond, South West London.

The couple is setting new goals and it is adorable to witness. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

