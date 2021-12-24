The entire team of Spider-Man: No Way Home is basking high on the success of the film. In a recent interview, Zendaya revealed that she and Jacob Batalon felt like Tom Holland’s ‘parents’ when they dropped him on the sets of the film on the first day of the shoot. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

As the actress revealed, she was ‘nervous’ and Holland was stressed about being on the sets of Spider-Man on the first day of the shoot.

Advertisement

In an interview with Marvel.com, Zendaya revealed that she and Jacob Batalon felt like Tom Holland’s parents while dropping him “off at kindergarten for the first day,” on the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Haha, how cute that must have been.

Zendaya told Tom Holland during the conversation, “That first day, I was nervous for you.” Adding to this, the Spider-Man actor said, “Yeah, I was stressed.”

The Euphoria actress added, “We had to do a rehearsal, and me and Jacob (Batalon) felt like your parents.” Tom quips and asked, “Dropping me off at school?”

Zendaya further added, “Like dropping you off at kindergarten for the first day. Like, ‘I hope the other kids like him.’ And like, ‘I hope he doesn’t come back crying.’ And so we were just there, and I was taking pictures of you guys so that you could have it. It was so cute.”

Adding to her statement, Tom Holland said, “You have some amazing pictures of us.”

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on December 16th, 2021 and is doing incredibly well at the global box office. The film has been receiving raving reviews from critics as well as fans.

What are your thoughts on Zendaya revealing the story of dropping Tom Holland off on the sets of Spider-Man: No Way Home? Tell us in the comments below.

For more entertainment updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Planning To Take A Break From Acting After Her Baby Is Born

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube