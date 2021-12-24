Daniel Craig is one of the most loved Hollywood actors ever with his smart script choices and undeniable talent. He is mostly famous for playing James Bond until the 25th instalment released this year. As his era as Bond comes to an end, the actor recently opened up on why he isn’t a fan of the OTT release idea especially when it comes to the Bond franchise.

For the unversed, Craig was last seen in the action-packed film No Time To Die which ended the pandemic dry spell for the Hollywood movies with the movie’s massive success across the globe. The film hit the theatres in September 2021 and was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. It brought back the story of secret agent 007 and featured actors like Lea Seydoux and Rami Malek, amongst others.

In May this year, Amazon had announced its plan to acquire MGM Studios at a whopping $8 billion+ deal which would give the former access to MGM’s vast movie and series library. A few days back, rumours suggested that Amazon wanted to make a bunch of spin-off series on James Bond but, according to The Sun, Eon Productions is not a fan of the idea.

In a recent interaction with the same publication, actor Daniel Craig indicated that he is now a fan of spin-off series idea as he believes it will be disastrous for the theatres.

“One of the greatest things that’s happened is we got this movie into the cinema, that’s where Bond movies should be. They don’t look so good on a phone. They look great on an Imax screen”, Daniel Craig said.

He also had some productive advice for the next bond who hasn’t been roped in yet. Daniel revealed that he wants the next actor to bring their own essence to the character instead of them following another Bond from the past.

