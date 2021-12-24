Tom Holland has been making the news a lot recently as he just starred in Spider-Man: No Way Home, his third standalone film as the Spidey superhero. The movie, which is doing extremely well at the box office, has a huge surprise in it. If you haven’t watched it, then be careful of the spoilers ahead. Despite the actors denying it over and over again, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are in the movie.

Advertisement

Joining Marvel as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, Holland has come a long way since his debut. Moreover, he has also garnered a huge fan following and has created friends, family, and mentors in the industry.

Advertisement

However, there is something more special about the actor. A new video is going viral on social media. The video is a compilation of Tom Holland always getting what he wants. It shows clips of different interviews with the actor. The first one is of the time when he was asked about his celebrity crush, and Tom replied by taking Zendaya’s name.

For the unversed, it was confirmed that Tom Holland and his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Zendaya are dating. In the next interview clip from 2013, Tom is asked what kind of superhero he would like to play. The actor replied, “Spider-Man.” Three years later he was cast as the superhero in Civil War. The third and final clip is from 2017, where Holland is asked about his favourite video game.

The actor says that it is ‘Uncharted.’ For the unversed, the actor is now set to appear in a movie based on the video game. It is directed by Ruben Fleischer and stars Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Taylor Ali, and more. If you think that it stops here, then you are wrong.

Once before, Tom Holland was asked which actor he would like to work with. The actor took Jake Gyllenhaal’s name, and of course, in 2019, he did work with him on Spider-Man: Far From Home. Jake starred as Mysterio in the movie. All of this could be a coincidence or Holland actually does always get what he wants!

Watch the video here:

Tom Holland is different pic.twitter.com/4Re1I1GtMU — ƶola morales☀️#BLM (@zola1k) December 20, 2021

Must Read: Sex And The City Star Chris Noth Gets Accused Of S*xual Assualt By 5th Woman: “Pushed My Hands Down Towards His P*nis”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube