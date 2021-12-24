Hawkeye To Encanto - Titles That You Can Watch This Christmas While Snuggling With Your Loved Ones In Bed!

A time filled with cheer, merriment and joy, Christmas is right around the corner- ‘tis the season to be jolly! Settle in with a mug of hot cocoa and your cosiest blanket, head to the home of the most wholesome movies on the planet and celebrate the magic of Christmas with these festive Disney titles on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hawkeye (2021)

Clint Barton/Hawkeye must team up with skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

Encanto (2021)

When Mirabel, the only ordinary member of the Madrigal family, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope.

Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)

Alone for the holidays, Max Merder will do whatever it takes to protect his home from trespassers.

Once Upon a Snowman (2020)

The film follows Olaf’s first steps as he comes to life and searches for his identity in the mountains outside Arendelle.

The Disney Holiday Singalong (2020)

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the jolly event is full of celebrity performances featuring BTS, Pink, and Adam Lambert amongst others.

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (2020)

On the festive Life Day, Rey and BB-8 embark on an epic adventure across Star Wars history.

Noelle (2019)

When Kris Kringle decides to retire on Christmas Eve, Noelle must find her brother Nick and bring him back in time to save Christmas.

Toy Story: That Time Forgot (2014)

During a post-Christmas play date, the gang find themselves in uncharted territory when the coolest set of action figures turn out to be dangerously delusional.

Frozen 2 (2019)

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she sets out on a dangerous but remarkable journey to find the answer.

Frozen (2013)

Fearless Anna teams up with Kristoff and a snowman named Olaf to find her sister Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom in eternal winter.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to stream a host of delightful Christmas special titles to make your holidays as special as ever!

