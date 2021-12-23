Spider-Man has found his true calling in India, and how. One of the earliest Hollywood franchises to have made an impression in the Indian theatrical market, Spider-Man has been super popular ever since the turn of the millennium with the first in the series doing well at the box office in 2002. From there till Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the franchise has scored number of winners in the two decades to follow. Now Spider-Man: No Way Home has set added benchmarks for the next instalment to follow, what with the film finding itself amongst the Top-3 Bollywood biggies ever in India when it comes to the collections of the first seven days.

Here is the list:

Avengers: Endgame – 260.40 crores

Avengers: Infinity War – 156.64 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 140.12 crores*

The Lion King – 81.57 crores

The Jungle Book – 74.63 crores

Fast and the Furious 7 – 73.06 crores

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – 60 crores

Fate of the Furious – 59.79 crores

Captain Marvel – 56.41 crores

Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 54.75 crores

Prior to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third position in the list was occupied by The Lion King which was left far behind in a little over three days itself. Now with the collections going over the roof for the film, bigger milestones are on the anvil.

As for the competition with the top then well, Spider-Man: No Way Home is dealing with nothing but the best. While Avengers: Endgame has been pretty unassailable and something truly remarkable would need to come in India for that number to be challenged, the one that the film came quite close to is another Avengers offering, Avengers: Infinity War. That’s what makes the super success of Spider-Man: No Way Home all the more remarkable and makes one positive about a good long run ahead for it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

