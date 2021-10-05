Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been the talk of the town since he got arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged rave party case. Recently, fans of Shah Rukh took to their social media handle to express their support to the actor.

The superstar’s 23-year-old son is been sent to NCB custody till October 7.

Advertisement

Several of Shah Rukh Khan’s buffs are now uniting on Twitter to show their support. ‘We Stand With Shah Rukh Khan’ was among the prime trends on Twitter!

The fans have also extended their support to Shah Rukh Khan by sharing scenes from The Lion King.

Check out the tweets below:

Shah Rukh and son Aryan had lent voice to the characters of Mufasa and Simba respectively in the Hindi version of The Lion King. In the video, Mufasa protects Simba from Banzai, a hyena, and says, “Aaj ke baad mere bete ko aankh uthake dekha toh…akhari chetavani Banzai (You dare not harm my kid…this is the last warning Banzai).”

Aryan Khan sounded just like his father in the clip! The Lion King was Aryan’s debut film.

Earlier, SRK had also shared a sweet tweet for son Aryan from the promo of the movie and wrote, ”Mera Simba.. #TheLionKing”.

Meanwhile, the status of the case is that after many hours of heated arguments between the NCB lawyers and the advocates of the three accused, the court dismissed the latter’s request for bail.

The court has also instructed that five of the arrested accused – Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar have also been booked under section 27A of the NDPS Act. This section relates to punishment for financing illicit traffic and harboring criminals.

Recently, filmmaker Hansal Mehta extended his support to Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB. He tweeted, “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk.”

Must Read: Sussane Khan Calls Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan’s Arrest A ‘Witch Hunt On People From Bollywood’: “It’s Sad & Unfair”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube