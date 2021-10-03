Advertisement

Late TV actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021, in Mumbai due to a fatal cardiac arrest. The actor’s unfortunate and untimely passing left an unfilling chasm amongst his fans and friends’ hearts.

It’s been a whole month since the Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away suddenly. His fans just can’t stop remembering him and his beautiful memories.

Recently, various TV stars such as Tehseen Poonawalla, Kamya Punjabi, and Jaan Kumar Sanu have remembered Sidharth Shukla.

Tv actress Kamya Punjabi thought of Sidharth Shukla with a short note in which she wrote, “One month of this Scar on our hearts #SidharthShukla Teri kami toh sirf tu hi puri kar sakta hai dost! Tujh jaisa koi nahi…(Only you can fill the void you have left, there is no one like you).”

One month of this Scar on our hearts #SidharthShukla 💔 Teri kami toh sirf tu hi puri kar sakta hai dost! Tujh jaisa koi nahi…… — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 2, 2021

Whereas, Tehseen Poonawalla recollected the bond he shared with Sidharth while he was staying in the Bigg Boss13 house. “I love you and miss you #SidharthShukla. Will always cherish our bonding,” he wrote.

I love you and miss you #SidharthShukla . Will always cherish our bonding ❤ pic.twitter.com/ZvjWL5rTYF — Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) October 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla’s colleague Pavitra Punia jotted down an expressive post remembering him. She posted an image of the late actor and wrote, “Tu theeh hai na wahan ek mahina ho gaya. Yaad karte hain sab tujhe tera zihr hota hai to lagta he nhe hai tu hamare beech mei nhe hai. Shehnaz ki movie aa rahi hai “honsla rahh”. Tu hota to kitna celebrate karta. Wo bachhi bhi honsla rahhe hue hai. We miss you. #SidharthShukla”.

Not only by his friends but Sidharth is also remembered by his loving fans. The SidHearts penned heartfelt tweets for the actor.

Check out the tweets below:

1 month without U Sidharth💔 We miss U so much 💔😭

No one can replace U from our Heart❤ An excellent ACTOR, A man with a big heart. We miss U Everyday #SidharthShukIa U may be gone but U will never be forgotten. U will always be in our thoughts. SEE YOU AGAIN Bhai❤️💕 pic.twitter.com/gx19GFBs31 — ₭₳฿łⱤ ₱₳₮ɆⱠ (@kabeerbackup) October 2, 2021

Person with million's of thought ,

Yes the name is #SidharthShukIa U will always rule our hearts ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/0C66dFPmu8 — 👣OFFICIAL FC OF ZORAWAR👣 (@ZoroOfficialFC) October 1, 2021

😔 It’s been a month since actor @sidharth_shukla we will miss you and support you till they end without you everything is emptiness ❤💞💋

Good night you are brightness in sky and night shadow shine 🏞🌃@sidharth_shukla#SidharthShukIa pic.twitter.com/in72p4LDGs — 😘 Rose 🧚‍♀️ 😘 (@lightroseshine) October 2, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill who was Sidharth Shukla’s rumoured girlfriend has been inactive on social media since the actor’s death. The duo was reportedly intending to tie the knot in December this year.

Sidharth was last seen in ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ in which he played the role of Agastya Rao.

