Bigg Boss OTT which finished its first-ever season brought many celebrities to the spotlight, one such being Urfi Javed. The actress who is known for roles in TV dramas such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Jiji Maa was recently trolled by her fans for her new airport look.

The television actress turned heads on social media yet again with her new outfit. The 24-year-old actress was snapped at the airport in an olive green bra and loose-fitting high-waisted jeans. She finished the stunning outfit with a big coat and was all cheerful and enthusiastic in front of the cameras.

It is to be noted that this isn’t the first time that Urfi Javed has made a shocking appearance like that. She was previously seen donning a pair of unbuttoned pants and a crop top which did not go well with the netizens. While she was looking like a symbol of confidence in the public, her outfit dissatisfied a few in the audience who reacted to how she dressed at the airport.

One of the fans reacted to Urfi Javed’s outfit and said, “Ye each me itna travel krti hai ya srf kapde dikhne aati hai Airport pe,” followed by laughing emojis. Another one of the viewers reacted by saying, “Daant toh andar karwalo( adding laughing emojis) Indian Hermione” (“At least keep your teeth inside, Indian Hermione”).

Check out the post below:

Another troll reacted by saying, “airport pe iski jhadu poche ki duty hai kya daily… phate kapde pehn kr ajati hai tamasha dikhane Pagli.” Another user reacted, “She is Challenging to public who trolled Her,” following laughing emojis.

Earlier while talking to ETimes the actress responded to the trolls with a befitting answer by saying, “There is so much more to me than my clothes! Why don’t people talk about me as an individual? I have realised that no matter what I post, people will say things. Be it a bikini or a salwar-suit, there are nasty comments always.”

She added, “I have grown up in a conservative family in Lucknow. But even then our clothing was never an issue. Today when I wear outfits which I love, I feel good and don’t care about what people say. I get inspired from various places and then I get my clothes made. Initially, I used to wonder whether I was at fault for putting up something but now I don’t feel that way anymore. I have grown a thick skin I think and these things don’t bother me now.”

Urfi has been noticed in many past projects giving amazing roles such as Avni in ALT Balaji’s ‘Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania,’ Aarti in ‘Meri Durga,’ Bella in ‘Bepannaah,’ and Mira in ‘Puncch Beat Season 2’.

