Recently, the internet left us all shocked when former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed was mistaken as Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s granddaughter. Wondering why? Well, it’s because of the similarity in the names. Not only was she called the lyricist and actress’ granddaughter, but the senior couple was also trolled for what Urfi wore when snapped recently.

For those who do not know, the actress who is known for making bold fashion choices, grabbed the netizens attention after she was snapped at the airport dressed in a ripped denim cropped shirt over a bralette and jeans. While Shabana addressed the matter earlier, now Ms Javed has opened up about the same.

As reported by Hindustan Times, while speaking to a leading daily, Urfi Javed addressed her connection with lyricist Javed Akhtar. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant said, “People have cooked up stories just because my entire name is Urfi Javed. But he was never associated with me in any way. All this is just done to troll him and put his name down by associating my outfit controversy with him. But how is that even relevant?” She added, “Even if his own granddaughter wears anything of her choice, what’s wrong with that? Why is he being held responsible for that?”

Recently, even veteran actress and Javed Akhtar’s wife, Shabana Azmi, addressed the relationship between the acclaimed lyricist and Urfi. She said, “Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way.”

During an exclusive chat with Koimoi post her Bigg Boss OTT elimination, Urfi Javed had some choice words for her fellow contestants. While talking about what she would do to Zeeshan Khan and Divya Agarwal if she was given a chance to re-enter the house as a wild card contestant, she said, “Zeeshan ke munh pe toh mai paani dalungi aur sare keede makode bator ke leke jati hu uske munh ke andar ghusa dungi mai. Itni gandagi munh se nikalti hai na toh gandigi khaoge.”Talking about Divya, she added, “Itna munh banati thi muje dhek kar aur samne baby, babu, baccha – itni dogli, itni do number ki aurat hai woh. Itni gandi aurat hai woh.”

