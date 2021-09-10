Advertisement

Bharti Singh left many surprised with her drastic weight loss transformation. The comedian lost almost 16 kgs in one year. Yes, you heard that right. And she did not go through major food restrictions or heavy workouts. Jasmin Bhasin is revealing the actual secret diet and below are all the details you need!

As most know, Jasmin and Bharti are bestfriends. They’ve also worked together on shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi. The duo always has each other’s back and are seen together at least once a month. Last night was their reunion time and the Naagin actress has shared a glimpse on her Instagram.

Advertisement

Jasmin Bhasin shared a video where Bharti Singh could be seen gorging on delicious ‘ghar ka khana.’ But don’t be too early to judge because the food included a plate full of rice, on which The Kapil Sharma Show actor poured 4 tablespoons of Ghee.

Bharti Singh was enjoying the rice with Dal Tadka (made in ghee again) and aaloo ki sabji made in oil. That’s too much against a diet for weight loss. Isn’t it? But the only thing still keeping her safe is intermittent fasting!

Jasmin Bhasin could be heard in the video saying, “Ye hai Bharti ke patle hone ka raaj.” However, the comedian did interrupt saying, “Notice the time at which I’m eating.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh in a recent interview revealed that she follows the rule of intermittent fasting. She told NDTV Food.com, “I did not adopt any diet, I just fasted for 15-16 hours and eat homemade food like Paranthas, chai, eggs, sabzi, Kadhi-Chawal etc. I am from a Punjabi family and Paranthe hamari shaan hain. I never eat any fancy foods, and never eat post-7 pm no matter what. In fact, my body has stopped accepting food at the wrong hours.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more telly updates!

Must Read: Potluck Review: An Impressive Slice Of Life Drama That Focuses On The Dynamics Of Nuclear Families



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube