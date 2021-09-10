Advertisement

It seems the issues between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek will never resolve. Multiple times, dirty linen has been washed in public and this row is no different. The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will witness the veteran actor and along with Sunita and their family. But the nephew has refused to perform or be present during the episode and it didn’t go well with the other party. Read on for details.

It was recently that Krushna broke his silence and stated that both parties do not wish to share a stage. Hence, he refused to perform or be present in The Kapil Sharma Show episode that will feature his relatives.

Advertisement

Now, Sunita, wife of Govinda is breaking her silence and slamming Krushna Abhishek. She told TOI, “Whenever we appear on the show, he says something about us in the media just for publicity. Kya faayda hai yeh sab bol kar? It makes no sense to discuss a family matter in public. Govinda may not respond or retaliate, but it upsets and infuriates me. Uske bagair bhi toh hamaara show hit hota hi hai, aur yeh wala bhi hoga.”

Govinda’s wife even went onto question Krushna Abhishek’s talent. She added, “He keeps saying, ‘ Mera mama yeh, mera mama woh’. Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama’s name?”

One would be shocked to hear that Sunita even added that she does not ever want to see Krushna’s face again.

“Woh kabhi nahi hoga. Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family. Humne paal pos kar badha kiya hai toh sar par chadh jaayenge aur badtameezi karenge. We have raised them and are not living off them. What if we had asked Krushna to leave the house after my mother-in-law passed away? Jinhone inko paal pos kar bada kiya yeh unhi ke saath badtameezi par utar gaye hain. All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life,” she concluded.

We hope Govinda and Krushna Abhishek sort their issues and we see them together on The Kapil Sharma Show someday!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more telly updates!

Must Read: Akshay Kumar On His 54th Birthday Pens Emotional Note For His Mother: “Would Have Never Liked It This Way But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube