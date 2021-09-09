Advertisement

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up her latest release Thalaivi, will now appear on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her film. The comedian couldn’t help himself to poke fun at the actress during her appearance on the show. Scroll down to know more.

The network recently dropped a promo wherein Kapil was heard informing her that a lot of security personnel reached the sets before she arrived. He said, “Hum toh darre hue the ke humne aisa kya keh diya. Itni saari security rakhni ho toh kya karna padta hai aadmi ko (We were scared. What should one have to do to get this much security)?”

Kangana Ranaut then replies, “Aadmi ko sirf sach bolna padta hai (A person needs to just speak the truth.)” In the same promo, what appeares to be from another sequence, Kapil Sharma jokingly asks her, “Kaisa lag raha hai, itne din ho gaye, koi controversy nahi hui (It’s been a while since there’s been a controversy, how does it feel)?”

Kangana couldn’t help but laugh at Kapil’s question.

At the end of the video clip, Krushna Abhishek appears in his avatar on the show and complains to Kangana Ranaut that Kapil Sharma took down the parlour his character worked in. He said, “Iss aadmi ne mera parlour thod diya ma’am. Aur jab apni cheeez tutthi hai, toh andar se kya feeling hoti hai, ye toh aapko ache se pata hai (This man broke down my parlour ma’am. You would know the best the emotions felt when someone’s personal belonging is torn down).” Krushna’s rant left Kangana in splits.

Take a look at the video:

Ganesh vandan se karenge logon ke chehre par muskaan laane ke karya ki shuruaat, aur iss karya mein humaare saath hongi the one and only #KanganaRanaut! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/WkRY7GBKFb — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 9, 2021

Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek’s jokes referred to Kangana Ranaut’s controversies which made headlines last year. She was involved in a legal battle with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after they demolished a portion of her property. She also made news when she made comments on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the farmers’ protest on Twitter.

In April this year, Kangana’s Twitter account was blocked by the platform on the grounds of violating the ‘Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy.’

