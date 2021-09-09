Advertisement

Bigg Boss 13 winner and actor Sidharth Shukla’s death came as a shocker for many, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was just 40 when he passed away after suffering a major heart attack. The Kapil Sharma Show’s Krushna Abhishek recently spoke about the actor’s death and says he can’t believe what he’s talking about.

Sidharth was declared dead upon arriving at the Cooper Hospital, Mumbai, according to the doctors, the Balika Vadhu star died due to cardiac arrest but they can only give their final verdict after post mortem reports.

Lately, Krushna Abhishek was spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport where they asked a comedian-actor about his views on Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise, Krushna said, “Sidharth was a very good friend. I have met him on various occasions. It just does not feel real. It’s very very sad. Even when I am speaking, I am unable to believe what I am talking about.”

Further, The Kapil Sharma Show fame asserted he was shooting when the sad news broke out, everyone on the set was in disbelief and stopped shooting. “I thought this would be a rumour and was wondering who spread this wrong news. But when we got to know about it later that was indeed true we could not shoot. We put the shooting on hold. For 2-3 hours we could not deliver our dialogues, that was our state,” he said.

Back in 2019, when Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti Singh was locked up inside Bigg Boss 13 house along with Sidharth Shukla and other contestants, the Bol Bachchan star wanted his sister to stop talking with the late actor.

Talking to News18 Krushna Abhishek said, “He doesn’t speak to women in a decent manner. He should be careful about that. He is very harsh, not just with Arti but with all women on the show. She should stop talking to him, woh zyada kuch usko bolti nahi hai. He’s been fighting both verbally and physically, which is not good for an actor. He also has an image and a fan following.”

Meanwhile recently, Sidharth Shukla’s family had organized a meditation and prayer meet where they also invited his fans to join virtually through a zoom link. The prayer meet poster was shared by actor Karanvir Bohra, which reads, Sidharth Shukla’s soul will be blessed by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumaris, followed by a meditation session held by BK Yogini Didi.

