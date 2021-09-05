Advertisement

Krushna Abhishek and the relation between his maternal uncle, Govinda, is known to all. The duo can’t see eye to eye and Krushna has been very vocal about it. Now, as Govinda and his wife Sunita have been invited as special guests on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor has decided to avoid being part of it.

For the unversed, it all started in 2018, when Krushna’a wife had written about ‘people who dance for money’ on Twitter. Sunita felt that it was directed towards Chi Chi. There has been stress in relations ever since that tweet.

As Kapil is fond of Govinda, Chi Chi has been invited to grace the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. As expected, Krushna Abhishek has decided to not work in the particular episode. While talking to ETimes TV, the actor made it very clear why he chooses not to cross paths.

Krushna Abhishek said, “Since the past 15 days, I have been shuttling between Raipur and Mumbai to shoot for my film and Kapil’s show. I would always go that extra mile to adjust my dates for the show. However, when I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage.”

“Yeh meri taraf se bhi hoga aur unki taraf se bhi hoga. Also, it’s a comedy show. Pata nahi kaun si baat lekar badi baat bann jaye aur phir wohi sab hoga ki aisa bol diya waisa bol diya. I didn’t want to create an issue. I am sure that the audience waits in anticipation for my gig when Govindaji comes on the show, but I realised that it was better not to perform,” Kapil added.

Krushna further shared that it’s a family matter and he doesn’t want to make Kapil’s equation bad with Govinda due to his internal matter.

