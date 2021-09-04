Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla’s demise has left the entire industry devastated. The actor who was merely 40-year-old passed away due to cardiac arrest. And one of his biggest admirers Urfi Javed has expressed her disbelief on the BB13 star’s death. The actor is survived by his mother, two sisters, and his closest friend Shehnaaz Gill who was with him during his last moments.

In a wavered voice, Urfi Javed told us, “I couldn’t believe it at first, I thought it was fake news but when I really got to know I was heartbroken, infact my mom called me crying, she too was a big big Siddarth fan. She used to pray for him when he was doing Big Boss. Even in each and every interview of mine, I’ve said how much I adore Sidharth, I really liked him. The day I got evicted, he came and interacted with the contestants. I was so so upset that I didn’t get to meet him. But then I thought koi nahi wo bhi bahar mai bhi bahar, kabhi na kabhi toh mil lungi but now my dream will always remain a dream”

Furthermore, Urfi Javed added, “My heart goes out to his family and fans who loved him so much. May God give them the strength to endure this pain. It’s nearly impossible to accept this, but I hope one day we are able to look back at his journey with a smile”

May Sidharth Shukla rest in peace!

