Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday morning. The actor reportedly suffered a heart attack and was declared ‘brought dead’ when he was rushed to the hospital. His last rites took place in Mumbai yesterday and many including Shehnaaz Gill, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi amongst others were present. WWE legend John Cena has now paid respect to the late actor.

The fact that fans and fraternity members were standing outside the crematorium ground amidst rain proves how lovable he was. From global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, ever A-listers condoled his demise.

Advertisement

It is now John Cena who is paying tribute to Sidharth Shukla. In his signature style, the WWE legend said nothing but just posted a picture of the late actor. Fans took to the comment section and were grateful for this gesture by the Suicide Squad actor.

Check out the post shared by John Cena below:

This isn’t the first time that Cena has posted for an Indian celebrity. He has previously given a similar tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput last year.

Just not that, after Asim Riaz lost Bigg Boss 13 but won many hearts, John Cena had shared a picture of him on his Instagram. Fans went berserk. It was Sidharth Shukla who had won that season!

Meanwhile, Sidharth is said to have left Shehnaaz Gill devastated with his passing away. Many have revealed that the actress has lost her senses. Pictures of her grieving even in the crematorium ground went viral yesterday.

Shehnaaz Gill reportedly even performed a pooja during the final rites of her close friend. It is also being said that she was there with the late actor during his last moments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Money Heist 5: Mumbai Police Gives An Hilarious Twist To ‘La Casa De Papel’ & It’s Winning Hearts!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube