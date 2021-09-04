Advertisement

Kristen Stewart who is well known for her role in the twilight saga as Bella will now be portraying Princess Diana in her new movie “Spencer.”

Twilight Fame actress, recently has received promising praises at the Venice Film Festival for her dedicated performance as well as her stunning British accent. The Speculators could not stop themselves from calling her “spectacular.” The well-known Daily Telegraph critic Robbie Collin took it to her Twitter praising the actress saying, “Kristen Stewart is Oscar-deservingly great and Meghan Markle’s going to love it.”

‘Spencer’ directed by Pablo Larrain the story revolves around an anxious princess who is reluctant in bringing the royals together for a three-day Christmas gathering after her wedding with Prince Charles is cancelled. The story shows Diana an outcast who is all alone and isolated from the rest of the royals leaving a few- Prince Harry and William. She desires to shatter the long-lasting traditional rules which as per her is hypocritical and useless. Talking about Diana’s legacy in a press screening Kristen Stewart said: “I think it’s just something she was born with.” She continued, “There are some people endowed with undeniable penetrating energy. The really sad thing about her is that as normal and casual and disarming in her air (as she was), immediately she also felt so isolated and lonely.”

Speaking about her experience portraying Diana, Kristen Stewart expressed that she enjoyed embodying Diana’s character even though going through her journey was emotional for her. She also added that “the curtsy went out of the window as soon as I stepped offset.” She continued, “I took more pleasure in my physicality making this movie than I have on anything. I felt more free and alive and able to move and taller, even.”

The movie shows Diana to have ‘not so royal’ behaviour as she is seen to arrive late for dinner, leaving the table unexpectedly to puke because of her illness and getting frustrated as the maids keep telling her what to do. The movie also expresses her deep feelings as she feels like an insect being dissected under the microscope, referring to the troubles caused by the paparazzi’s outside and the people inside.

Kristen Stewart furthermore said that she could understand how Diana felt in her daily life as she had experienced something similar to that. Kristen confessed: “I’ve wanted to run back a million times every day and be like, ‘oh, hey, can we redo that interview? I just thought about something else for a second, I didn’t say the right thing’. Imagine what it was like for her. Imagine feeling backed into a corner, to that extent. At some point, you’re going to bare your teeth.”

Larrain wished to narrate a story of Diana because he felt that it was an ‘upside-down fairytale.’ He told, “This is the story of a princess who decided to move away from the idea of becoming a queen because she wants to be herself.” The director claimed that he had made extensive research on her before narrating her story but his movie is, of course, a work of fiction and imagination. He said, “We didn’t aim to make a docudrama, we wanted to create something by taking elements of the real, and then using imagination.”

