The latest episode of Friday night SmackDown ended a couple of hours ago, and WWE has teased fans with something exciting to anticipate. The last match of the night was between Roman Reigns and Finn Balor. While the match was exciting, it’s the post-match thing that has left everyone guessing.

Roman had his Universal Championship on the line against Finn Balor. Even before the match started, Balor was beaten up by The Usos. Despite getting beaten up earlier, Balor put up a great show against Roman, but it’s Head Of The Table’s low blow which spoilt all the chances for the first-ever Universal Champ.

After retaining the title, Roman Reigns walks down the entrance ramp. And out of nowhere, the red light distracts him just for a second. Roman does get distracted for a bit and now, even WWE has teased fans about the same red light.

Fans have now poured their reactions on Twitter. Many are guessing it to be Finn Balor’s alter ego, The Demon, while others are hoping it to be something as huge as The Fiend’s return. For the unversed, both the characters have a red light significance in their entrance.

As of now, we can’t say anything about it. Let’s see what happens on the next episode of SmackDown. Till then, see fans’ reactions below:

Brock Lesnar? The Fiend? The Demon Balor? #SmackDown

pic.twitter.com/kFOJqlZXCa — HEAD OF THE TABLE (@MikyReigns) September 4, 2021

I know this was probably #WWE teasing the demon king but what if this was actually a tease of #TheFiend because The Fiend was more known with red lighting? pic.twitter.com/nL07GGkcrh — Ben Russell (@BenRussell1234) September 4, 2021

The Demon King is the closest i’ll get to seeing The Fiend in WWE anymore🥺😞 pic.twitter.com/ghcujhCvtz — S H A W N (@wrestlingsdeity) September 4, 2021

Now that the Fiend's gone, the Demon King decides to come back. Very cowardly of him, ngl. Finn should talk to him about this, you know. — Devesh Kapoor (@devishkaar) September 4, 2021

Red light in the end means Demon King is back soon or The Fiend pic.twitter.com/gjKNZoHys6 — conan_kun (@conanedogawa316) September 4, 2021

See WWE’s tease:

