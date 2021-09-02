Advertisement

Now, we can say that WWE is listening to fans. The reason we say so is that the company has brought back Brock Lesnar, extended Bobby Lashley vs Goldberg feud and much more. Now, another dream of fans might get fulfilled as the reports around Roman Reigns vs The Rock are strong, affecting Wrestlemania 38.

For the last couple of years, we saw Wrestlemania taking place over two nights. Wrestlemania 36 saw an empty arena due to COVID. For 37, a limited crowd was permitted. But this year, Wrestlemania 38 seems to be a fully-fledged one (at least it looks for now).

Advertisement

Earlier, as announced by WWE, Wrestlemania 38 was scheduled as a one-night event. But now, as per Whatculture’s report, there are talks about making the biggest event in pro-wrestling to be a 2-night one. We are also hearing that there are plans to make The Rock face Roman Reigns and give a dream match to fans.

However, these all are just talks for now as there’s a lot of time remaining for the main event.

Meanwhile, as of now, there are no plans written for Dwayne Johnson’s return to WWE.

Speaking of Dwayne’s return, John Cena had said, “He’s earned the right not to be pressured into that choice. I can say he is a fan of the WWE. He is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. So as a fan do, I want to see one of the greatest performers of all time step back in the WWE ring? Yeah. But in no way am I gonna call him and if I’m gonna talk to him about something, it’s not gonna try to be to get him back in the WWE ring. He needs to come to that conclusion by himself,” reports ET.

Must Read: Cinderella Starring Camila Cabello’s Title Track ‘Million To One’ Out & It’ll Make You Believe In Fairytales All Over Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube