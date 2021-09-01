Advertisement

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings which is MCU’s next big release will not just show us their first Asian superhero, but will also tribute the legacy of someone who’s been around for over a decade. The latest trailer of Shang-Chi has pulled fans and buffs towards itself joining the dots for the connection between the Ten Rings organization and the first Iron-Man movie released in 2008.

This new trailer takes us more deep inside to know Simu Liu’s role being the Master of Kung Fu, living a different life than his father Wenwu who is the Ten Rings organization head has planned for him. According to the story Shang has been trained to be “the Ten Rings’ greatest weapon,” but as he rejected his father’s ideology to become an assassin, it gave rise to the clash between the father-son.

Shang-Chi’s trailer, however, gave fans the excitement needed. The trailer displayed a scene where Wenwu is spectating over a few monitors which might be showing the work done by his Ten Rings organization. Among them was a screen showing some men keeping someone hostage with the Ten Rings’ symbol in the background. If noticed carefully it can be identified to the same scene which saw Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark held hostage in the first movie of Iron Man. What an amazing way to bring the memories back.

Interpreting the scene can only prove that the Ten Rings and the Mandarin were involved with Tony Stark’s kidnapping in Afghanistan. And also the fact that Shang-Chi being a small kid at the time was undergoing his father’s training back at his home.

Destin Daniel Cretton’s directorial Shang-Chi also features Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung. The premiere of the movie is scheduled to release on September 3rd.

