Marvel Studios took the fans by surprise last year when they announced that they are adapting the darkest story of all for Disney Plus. Emerged Moon Knight that now stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke against each other. While the two stars coming together, and latest making his much anticipated Marvel debut has dominated the headlines, recently we saw Mark Ruffalo in the same country the show is being shot. Well, Ruffalo is now clearing the air.

For the unversed, Hulk fame was recently spotted in Budapest where Ethan and Oscar are both shooting for Moon Knight for a while. The rumour mill was quick to point that out and soon began the speculations that Mark will reprise his big green guy for the new Marvel property. Turns out Ruffalo himself has something to add to it and below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

Mark Ruffalo on his Twitter handle addressed the speculations as it was all over the Internet. Sharing one such story, the actor sarcastically called him the person responsible for the next phase of MCU and that makes him hate to spoil things for everyone. “As the person who’s responsible for this next phase of the MCU, I would hate to spoil something. I have learned the hard way,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Moon Knight is not the only show being shot in Budapest right now. She Hulk is also in production in the same location and the possibility is high there too.

Recently, Ethan Hawke had opened up about the show and working with Oscar Isaac in The Ringer’s Watch Podcast. “Well, it’s where I’m at as an actor,” he explained. “A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohammed Diab and he’s a brilliant guy. A lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he’s doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to. Oscar’s younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks. And in general, good things happen when you’re in the room with people that you like the way they think, right?”

