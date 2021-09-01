Advertisement

There is a lot riding on No Time To Die that is finally releasing after a long halt to the pandemic outbreak across the globe. The primary reason is of course is Daniel Craig playing the 007 fame one last time. The makers know what the fans have been wanting and have now decided to give them more. The final trailer for the latest James Bond flick has been dropped and it is ruling the internet.

The trailer that made its way last night is everything the fans have been waiting for. The No Time To Die snippet is a glimpse into the phase are definitely going to cry watching, the part where Daniel Craig sets out to bid the final adieu to the franchise and his fans. Twitter is right now flooding with fan reactions who are emotional at this moment. Read on to know everything they have to say.

Reacting to No Time To Die trailer, a Twitter user expressed how this flick is 15 years after Daniel Craig’s debut as 007 prodigy. He wrote, “The final trailer for ‘No Time to Die’! Can’t wait to see this final outing by Daniel Craig. Unreal that it’s been 15 years since his debut as 007.” Another wrote, “Man this looks AMAZING. Got to see a scene from Cinemacon and I gotta tell you all. Based on what I saw. We’re in for a ride.”

A user was out there to give a theory about Daniel Craig starrer. It read, “I have a theory on the No Time To Die trailer and it’s been driving me nuts. Since the film is pointing to Safin’s evil plan involving some virus, and we see this shot right here of Bond looking down at his hands…I believe Bond probably gets exposed to the virus early on… …and the film has a new layer of tension being Bond fighting this virus in him as everything goes down. Especially since the new trailer is very focused on death and going out with meaning. I dunno. Just speculating.”

Check out the reactions below:

The final trailer for ‘No Time to Die’! Can’t wait to see this final outing by Daniel Craig. Unreal that it’s been 15 years since his debut as 007. pic.twitter.com/pc2m6h61H3 — Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) August 31, 2021

Awesome final trailer for NO TIME TO DIE. Also, a great reminder that Sam Mendes' SKYFALL is arguably the masterpiece of the franchise. Super excited to see what Cary Fukunaga does. After that insane 6-min oner in "True Detective", I'm all in. Love that he shot this on film. https://t.co/FL50gka1Vo — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) August 31, 2021

…and the film has a new layer of tension being Bond fighting this virus in him as everything goes down. Especially since the new trailer is very focused on death and going out with meaning. I dunno. Just speculating. pic.twitter.com/D0Cp3I19kF — Christian Paystrup (@ChristianPayst1) September 1, 2021

NEW NO TIME TO DIE TRAILER YEEEAHHH BOIIIIIIII THANK U @007 🙏 — Benedict Townsend (@BenedictTown) August 31, 2021

Man this looks AMAZING. Got to see a scene from Cinemacon and I gotta tell you all. Based on what I saw. We’re in for a ride. https://t.co/6vGZ9dJwv9 — Austin Putnam (@AustinPPutnam) August 31, 2021

Get ready to be blown away! In Indian cinemas day and date with the world! NO TIME TO DIE | Final International Trailer https://t.co/lIpIr3rOMw — Denzil Dias (@DenzD) August 31, 2021

Holy heck, the new trailer's just dropped with little fanfare… a nice few snippets of fresh footage and dialogue to gobble up. Here we go folks! #NoTimeToDie https://t.co/piPRL1L272 via @YouTube — The Bubbles Tickle My Tchaikovsky (@TheTchaikovsky) August 31, 2021

