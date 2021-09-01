Advertisement

Nothing can be compared to the anticipation in the DCEU realm that is connected to the fact that Ben Affleck is reprising Batman for The Flash. This was in itself a victory for the fans as the 2 time Oscar winner has already cleared he is not pretty much interested in taking the mantle ahead. But when he agreed for Snyder Cut Of Justice League reshoots and then for the Ezra Miller starrer, it seemed like he had reconsidered his decision. But it isn’t like that at all.

Ben Affleck, who became one of the most loved Batman, had to take off the cape due to various reasons in the past. He was at the peak with the Cape Crusader, and the fact that The Batman starring Robert Pattinson was originally Affleck’s movie and was also to be directed by him. But he left it and rest as we say is history. Now if the latest reports are to be believed, Ben has now decided to complete make an exit and never come back to Gotham. Read on to know everything you should about this heart-breaking update.

Giant Freakin Robot, in their reports, is now making a massive reveal that says Ben Affleck is taking off the cape forever this time and will not reprise Batman ever after The Flash. The report goes on to say that the things have already become official this is no longer a rumour. But the speculation is yet to get a confirmation from either the studio or the actor.

The portal claims to have gotten the gossip from one of the highest-ranking officials in the DC Universe. It also claims that, henceforth if any flick in the DCEU demands a Batman from the past, they will make Michael Keaton reprise the Cape Crusader and not Ben Affleck. Keaton is also making a comeback after 30 long years with The Flash.

This is a heart breaking update and we hope this just stays a speculation and nothing more. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

