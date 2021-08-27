Advertisement

If there is one DC film that has too much mystery involved and has become the most anticipated film was a big debut, it has to be The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson. The movie, which will trace the Cape Crusader’s journey in his first year of business, is reportedly a never seen before take at the Gotham saviour. While Matt Reeves and the team involved have maintained silence so as to not reveal much all this while, it seems now the filmmaker is finally opening up.

The Batman was in the making for what seemed like an eternity. Robert Pattinson with Matt Reeves wrapped the movie this March and now we await for things to normalise and the film to release. Amid all of that, a lot has been spoken about the plot of the film that taps an area in the iconic character’s life that was never explored before. Talking about it is Matt Reeves himself now. He calls it the most emotional Cape Crusader movie ever made and below is all you need to know about the same.

The ComicCon, which is being held for the betterment of the theatre owners, has been churning a lot about DCEU’s slate ahead. Amid all the other films, the studio also showcased special footage from The Batman, followed by the interviews of the cast and makers. Matt Reeves who joined the same had a lot to talk about his flick. He reflected on what sets his adaptation of the Gotham Saviour different.

Calling the Robert Pattinson starter the most emotional Batman movie ever, Matt Reeves as per We Got This Covered said, “I felt that we’ve seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been is grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right in to a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core. You can have it be very practical, but I also thought it could be the most emotional Batman movie ever made.”

How excited are you for The Batman? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

