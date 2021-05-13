Robert Pattinson has undoubtedly won millions of hearts across the globe as Edward Cullen from The Twilight Saga films. But before he could make it there, the actor who turns 35 today left an impression on all with his small but impactful role as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter. But did you know, his stint here affected his education and stopped him from attending university?

Advertisement

For those of you who have forgotten – and I don’t know how – Robert was introduced as Cedric in the fourth HP film – The Goblet of Fire (2005). After dying in it, because of Lord Voldemort, his character was seen via archive footage – in The Order of the Phoenix (2007).

Advertisement

During a 2017 interview with Time Out Magazine, Robert Pattinson opened up about playing the Hogwart student in Harry Potter. He also spoke about how that role impacted his life. When asked if he was possessive of his character Cedric Diggory, the Twilight actor said, “Not really.” He further added, “It was so nice to be a part of it. That, more than anything, changed my life. It’s the reason I didn’t go to university.’

When probed how playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter stopped him from attending university, Robert Pattinson blamed it on the schedule. The Batman actor said, “It went so far over schedule, I couldn’t go. It was supposed to be four months, but it ended up being ten or 11.”

He continued, “I’d turn up to set every day but not work for weeks at a time [because he wasn’t needed for filming]. I was 17 and I was the only person who wasn’t in school. I’d just hang about.” It must have been fun to have so much time to do nothing while all you co-stars racked their brains to complete their school work. But we feel sad too because you missed a year of education.

On the work front, Robert Pattinson will soon be seen in the much-awaited The Batman. In this Matt Reeves directorial, we will see Pattinson don the cape of the black crusader for the first time, and we are excited.

Happy Birthday, Robert Pattinson.

Must Read: Gal Gadot Slammed For Supporting ‘Mass Genocide’ As Angry Netizens Trend #CancelGalGadot After Her Statement On Israel-Palestine Violence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube