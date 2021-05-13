Gal Gadot, who is well known for playing the role of Wonder Woman, had issued a statement on Wednesday over the Israeli-Palestine conflict. But seems the netizens on Twitter did not take kindly to her statement. Scroll down to know more.

Gadot tweeted what she thought was a message of unity concerning the ongoing Israel-Hamas rocket attacks conflict. However, netizens on Twitter accused her of being a “propaganda” tool for Israel citing her past military service to that country.

Gal Gadot on Twitter wrote, “My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbours deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.”

The Israeli born actress also noted how “This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long.”

However, given the polarising nature of the situation, netizens on Twitter were angry at Gal Gadot for supporting “ethnic cleansing” and “mass genocide,” among other barbs. Take a look at some of the angry reactions to her tweet below:

Gal Gadot turning off replies and not even saying referencing Palestinians by name is a deliberate attempt to not encourage the truth about the situation. Free Palestine. pic.twitter.com/B0L6MTVLms — Jesus (@baesus69) May 12, 2021

The audacity of Gal Gadot sitting down to learn the words to Imagine but not the name Palestine. pic.twitter.com/3kFn3V7QS3 — EJ (@bexdewinter) May 12, 2021

corrections, @GalGadot: Palestine deserves to live as a free and safe nation, the Palestines deserve to live as a society free from fear of attacks during the holiest time of the year. Have the courage to mention the name of "your neighbor": the Palestines. pic.twitter.com/QEUu2An3f8 — Ika Natassa (@ikanatassa) May 13, 2021

Gal Gadot directly profits the attacks on Palestine. Send tweet.#FreePalestine — Barra | BLM (@ThatBmanGuy) May 12, 2021

Gal Gadot is wrong. Israel is not at 'war' with Palestine. Israel is butchering Palestine. Again. 💔 https://t.co/KMNAX0hiu1 — Penwoman. (@iamsanajamal) May 12, 2021

make israel palestine again, make gal gadot shut up again ♥️ https://t.co/KukyraNHED — n (@gaydhi) May 12, 2021

gal gadot is a fascist supporting piece of shit who is proud of her time serving in the idf and who can't even say the word "palestine" when talking about the genocide they're facing. it's an insult that she was cast as wonder woman.

also stop fucking paying for marvel movies. — the ozark howler (b-l-m + land-back) (@dumpstercryptid) May 12, 2021

Despite the bitterness, some supporters noted that how Gal Gadot called for peace and should not be attacked. One user wrote, “The internet is angry at Gal Gadot because she’s an IDF veteran, which all Israelis are required to serve in for at least two years, and had the audacity to share a heartwarming message for peace in the conflict. A lot of disgusting people in her replies.”

The internet is angry at Gal Gadot because she's an IDF veteran, which all Israelis are required to serve in for at least two years, and had the audacity to share a heartwarming message for peace in the conflict. A lot of disgusting people in her replies. https://t.co/UZuIn3QNx5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 12, 2021

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also came out in support of the Wonder Woman actress on Twitter. He wrote, “God bless @GalGadot.”

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

