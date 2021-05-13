Gal Gadot Receives Massive Backlash For Her Statement On Israel-Palestine Violence
‘Wonder Woman’ Actress Gal Gadot Receives Massive Backlash For Her Statement On Israel-Palestine Violence (PC: Getty Images)

Gal Gadot, who is well known for playing the role of Wonder Woman, had issued a statement on Wednesday over the Israeli-Palestine conflict. But seems the netizens on Twitter did not take kindly to her statement. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Gadot tweeted what she thought was a message of unity concerning the ongoing Israel-Hamas rocket attacks conflict. However, netizens on Twitter accused her of being a “propaganda” tool for Israel citing her past military service to that country.

Advertisement

Gal Gadot on Twitter wrote, “My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, our neighbours deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days.”

The Israeli born actress also noted how “This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long.”

However, given the polarising nature of the situation, netizens on Twitter were angry at Gal Gadot for supporting “ethnic cleansing” and “mass genocide,” among other barbs. Take a look at some of the angry reactions to her tweet below:

Despite the bitterness, some supporters noted that how Gal Gadot called for peace and should not be attacked. One user wrote, “The internet is angry at Gal Gadot because she’s an IDF veteran, which all Israelis are required to serve in for at least two years, and had the audacity to share a heartwarming message for peace in the conflict. A lot of disgusting people in her replies.”

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also came out in support of the Wonder Woman actress on Twitter. He wrote, “God bless @GalGadot.”

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: Peter Dinklage Almost Didn’t Want To Star As Tyrion Lannister Because Of Long Beard, Pointy Shoes & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out