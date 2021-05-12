Brie Larson is well known for her portrayal of Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her role paved the way for a number of female superheroes in the MCU. Now as the next phase of the Marvel Studios experiment starts to play out, a report reveals an update on Brie’s role in the upcoming films.

So far Larson only played the role of the ultra-strong Carol Danvers twice, and she was expected to make an appearance in the Marvel’s Captain Marvel 2 along with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel. However, now the studio seems to have a different plan.

As per the Giant Freaking Robot report, the inclusion of Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau in the forthcoming sequels is a part of a much larger plan for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Brie Larson won’t be around as Carol Danvers for much longer.

An unnamed source has said to the publication that Marvel Studio is planning to replace Brie Larson with both Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau. However, it is not clear as to which of these two characters will inherit the title of Captain Marvel or both characters will work together as a team to save the world. The report also noted that the decision has yet to finalized as the studio is waiting to see the fan reaction to both characters.

Furthermore, it is also worth clarifying that this does not necessarily mean that Larson will be removed imminently from Marvel Cinematic Universe, she will eventually relinquish the title of Captain Marvel to Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, as per Marvel studio’s plan.

Now it will be interesting to see how fans would react to her being replaced by either Monica Rambeau or Kamala Khan.

