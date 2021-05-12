Dave Bautista has never shied away from being unfiltered in front of the world. Be him standing against the Marvel studio for firing James Gunn from the Guardians Of The Galaxy, or his ultimatum to bring him back. Turns out the actor is now opening up on his thought about the studio dropping the ball on his character Drax The Destroyer.

Bautista has been a pivotal part of the Guardians Of The Galaxy universe ever since he took over the Mantel as Drax. He shares a close bond with James Gunn, who recently said there is no other actor he can even imagine replacing the former WWE star. Dave is now opening up on Marvel not treating his character right in the film, and it not getting what it deserves. Below is everything you need to know and what the actor has to say.

Talking about Drax The Destroyer from Guardians Of The Galaxy to Collider, Dave Bautista said, “That role changed the trajectory of my life. It’s always going to be special to me. Now that I’m four films in…I really wished they would have invested more in Drax, personally. Because I think Drax has more of a story to tell. I think Drax has a really interesting backstory which they dropped the ball on. That’s no dig on Marvel. They had their slate, I know what they’re focused on, that’s what they have slated out. But man, I think they really missed the ball on Drax.”

Dave Bautista says the studio rather than focusing on Drax’s deep side, chose to explore the comedic angle. He said, “He has such a great backstory. Selfishly, as a performer, that would have given me the opportunity to show different sides of Drax, emotionally. And physically as well. Because, if you notice, Drax, although he looks like a badass, you look at him and he looks terrifying, but Drax gets his ass kicked more than any other Marvel character.”

Dave added, “The whole “Destroyer” thing they just threw that out the window…people just fell so in love with the comedic side of Drax they tapped into that, then they tapped into it more, then they really dug a hole into it. But we missed a huge boat on that character and I don’t think it’ll ever come back around. But I’m really just looking forward to finishing out this whole journey.”

