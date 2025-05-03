The latest Marvel superhero movie, Thunderbolts*, is now running in theatres across the globe. Many fans have opined that this is the film that might extract the Marvel Cinematic Universe out of its creative depression. And rightly so, because the movie has got a big thumbs up from critics and audiences alike. Thunderbolts* has been directed by Jake Schreier. But did you know that long before the film went on floors, another top-notch Hollywood filmmaker was interested in directing Thunderbolts*? Read on to know which director that was.

The Hollywood Filmmaker Who Wanted to Direct Thunderbolts*

It was none other than the current DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn who expressed his willingness to direct a Thunderbolts-based film. In an earlier interaction with Screen Rant, the creatively gifted filmmaker revealed that he once told Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige that he really wanted to make a Thunderbolts-centric movie. Kevin Feige told him that if Guardians of the Galaxy did well, then Gunn would be able to do whatever he wanted. James Gunn’s first Guardians of the Galaxy movie came out in 2014 and became a massive critical and commercial success. However, the Thunderbolts project was put on the back burner for unknown reasons. Probably the studio wanted James Gunn to make the next Guardians movie.

But in a twist of fate, James Gunn later directed a similarly themed anti-hero movie, but for DC Films. We are talking about the star-studded superhero flick The Suicide Squad, which garnered rave reviews from critics but failed to set the box office on fire. Since every film has its own destiny, the Thunderbolts project was later revived, and we are glad that it has become a part of the MCU.

What’s Next for James Gunn

In the capacity of a director, James Gunn is all geared up for the release of the highly anticipated movie ‘Superman’, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on 11th July 2025. The film features David Corenswet as the titular superhero. Also, James Gunn’s Peacemaker Season 2 will premiere later this year on 21st August 2025.

Thunderbolts* Plot & Cast

The film revolves around a group of misfit anti-heroes who find themselves in a death trap masterminded by Valentina Allegra. Now, the ragtag team must set aside their differences and accomplish a dangerous mission while dealing with their past demons. The films features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, and David Harbour in pivotal roles.

Thunderbolts* Critics and Audience Feedback

Thunderbolts* has received a brilliant critics’ score of 88% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes and an even better audience score of 95%. The movie has an IMDb user rating of 7.8/10.

Thunderbolts* Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Once Shared A Bank Account As Broke Teens Chasing Their Hollywood Dreams

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News