The latest MCU release, Thunderbolts*, seems to have connected with the audience as it is basking in the glory of excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has, however, debuted in a less favorable place at the box office in China, but still, a decent opening weekend is in the cards. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie is unlike other MCU movies; there are no superheroes in it, but rather, it is a bunch of anti-heroes who somehow end up saving the day. The story is quite basic if we think about it, but the execution won hearts. It has also showcased some great visuals, and the cinematography is also top-notch. The actors are the film’s heart as they have all made the audience fall in love with them by the end. The camaraderie between Yelena, John Walker, Ghost, Red Guardian, and Bucky is quite entertaining, along with Lewis Pullman as Bob, who has also done a commendable job.

Now, according to Luiz Fernando‘s report, Thunderbolts* came in 4th in the box office chart in China. It collected $2.3 million on Friday, which is similar to what it earned on Thursday, Labor Day Holiday, and when it debuted there. The movie played over 49K screenings on Friday and reached $7.1 million in three days at the Chinese box office. It seems Ne Zha 2 is still wreaking havoc in the region, as it regained the top spot last weekend. It might be staying at the top this weekend, too.

Meanwhile, the latest Marvel movie earned a hopeful 8.9 star from the ticket buyers on Maoyan, equivalent to B+ on CinemaScore. It has raked in $325K in pre-sales for Saturday and is playing over 37K screenings. Thunderbolts* is eyeing a 5-day opening weekend between $10 million and $13 million.

The MCU movie starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Lewis Pullman is expected to earn between $70-$75 million in its opening weekend in the United States. Thunderbolts* was released on May 2 and is now running in theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates from various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

