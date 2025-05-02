The over-exploited superhero genre is no longer just about the good guys. Anti-heroes — flawed, fierce, and unpredictable — have taken centre stage. Marvel Studios’ superhero venture, interestingly titled Thunderbolts*, has arrived in theatres. Many critics’ reviews are already out for the eagerly anticipated film. In case you are curious to know how Thunderbolts* compares with DC’s rather similarly themed anti-hero movie ‘The Suicide Squad’ (the 2021 one), then you have come to the right place. Both films have received excellent feedback from critics, but which one has a better Rotten Tomatoes score? Let’s find out.

Thunderbolts* & The Suicide Squad: Rotten Tomatoes Scores

The final film of MCU Phase-5, Thunderbolts*, is Certified Fresh and has a very good critics’ score of 88% on reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, based on 151 reviews so far. On the other hand, the 2021 DCEU film The Suicide Squad is Certified Fresh and received a marginally higher Rotten Tomatoes score of 90%. So, The Suicide Squad is currently leading on Rotten Tomatoes as far as critics’ score is concerned. It will be interesting to see whether Thunderbolts* can catch up and cover that 1% difference soon. It’s a close fight.

Thunderbolts* Plot & Cast

Directed by Jake Schreier, the film revolves around a group of misfit anti-heroes who find themselves in a death trap masterminded by Valentina Allegra. Now, the ragtag team must set aside their differences and accomplish a dangerous mission while dealing with their past demons. The films features Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, and David Harbour in major roles.

The Suicide Squad Plot & Cast

Helmed by James Gunn, the film follows a group of expendable anti-heroes, including Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, and Peacemaker, who are conditionally released from prison to execute a high-stakes mission. To save the world, they must join forces to find an evil scientist behind the mysterious Project Starfish. The film features Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone (voice), and Viola Davis in important roles.

Thunderbolts* Trailer

The Suicide Squad Trailer

