The Chinese juggernaut Ne Zha 2 is back in the game at the box office in China. Since there have been no prominent releases in the cinemas, the animated feature is again at the #1 spot in China. Not only that, but it has earned winning numbers in its home country even after thirteen weekends. The Hollywood biggie A Minecraft Movie has fallen from the top spot. Keep scrolling for more.

It is the sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha, a global phenomenon that changed distributors’ thinking with unprecedented success. The movie collected $1 billion in China in just eleven days, becoming the fastest and first movie to achieve this feat in a single market. It is the highest-grossing film of the year and the highest-grossing animation of all time. The film was knocked off the #1 spot after A Minecraft Movie came out last month, but it could not maintain the position.

According to Artisan Gateway [via Variety], Ne Zha 2 collected a spectacular number on its thirteenth weekend at the Chinese box office. Based on the data, it raked in around $3 million this weekend in China as it continues adding more numbers to its impressive collection. It is the first movie ever to collect more than $2 billion in a single market, and the movie has collected over $2 billion from China alone.

In addition, Chinese animation is back at the top, i.e., the #1 spot in the Chinese box office chart. It is reportedly the 5th highest-grossing film of all time, sitting right behind Titanic‘s $2.26 billion global haul. Ne Zha 2’s global total stands at the $2.1 billion mark. It was made on a modest budget of less than $100 million, and to be more precise, it was made with a $80 million production cost.

More about the movie

The story follows after the great catastrophe, as the souls of Ne Zha and Ao Bing are saved, but their bodies are destroyed. To give them a new life, Tayi Zhenren turns to the mystical seven-colored lotus, daring to rebuild them and change their fate. The movie was released in China on January 29. It was released in the US when Captain America: Brave New World came out, and despite being a limited release, it raked in over $20.85 million in its run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates.

Must Read: A Minecraft Movie North America Box Office Day 26: Beats Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part II To Enter Warner Bros’ All-Time Top 5 List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News