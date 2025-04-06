Captain America: Brave New World lost more than five hundred theatres this week, and with that, it has moved closer to the $200 million milestone. But will it be able to hit that mark this weekend? It will be the last major milestone of the MCU flick starring Anthony Mackie in the lead role. Another interesting feat it might achieve in its domestic run is to surpass a Chris Hemsworth starrer Marvel movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is nowhere near the global collections of the last MCU release, Deadpool and Wolverine. It might even impact the upcoming releases, Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as people might lose faith in the MCU. The Marvel Studios films have struggled to attract audiences like they used to in the pre-Avengers: Endgame era. However, some films make it big at the box office because of their good execution, while others fail miserably due to weak narratives.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Captain America: Brave New World collected $375K this Friday. It lost 520 theatres in North America, as per Deadline, and is running only in 2380 theatres. It is expected to witness a drop of -51% from last weekend and is projected to collect $1.4 million on its 8th three-day weekend. If it collects as per the projection, it will hit the $199.1 million cume in North America. Around $1 million short of hitting the $200 million milestone.

It will suffer because of the new release, A Minecraft Movie. The latest release is doing well in its debut weekend only. However, the margin is not so huge, and Captain America: Brave New World will cross it and hit its last significant milestone soon, if luck favors it, before entering its 9th weekend. Meanwhile, the domestic cume stands at the $198.10 million mark. It is also expected to cross the domestic haul of Chris Hemsowrth’s Thor: The Dark World, which collected $206.36 million. The 4th Captain America movie might surpass that in its lifetime.

At the international box office, the Anthony Mackie-led Captain America movie has earned $212.28 million so far, bringing the worldwide cume to a solid $410.39 million mark. The movie is expected to hit digital platforms soon before it is made available on Disney+.

Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

