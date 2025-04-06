The exhibitors are rejoicing in the arrival of A Minecraft Movie, but Jason Statham’s film is slowly progressing toward new milestones. A Working Man is set to achieve an amazing feat involving Statham’s filmography. The film is performing better than the Disney film Snow White. However, the actioner experienced a harsh drop on Wednesday after Tuesday, Discount Day. Keep scrolling for more.

The movie was made on a reported budget of $40 million, and it will recover that over the weekend. It once again outgrossed Snow White with its collection on Friday. The Disney tentpole movie is struggling to hit the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. Jason has found chiefly success at the box office for his films. He has a dedicated fanbase who wait for one of the biggest action stars’ every theatrical release. With the film’s release, Statham also unleashed a new global milestone in his career.

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, A Working Man collected $1.98 million on its second Friday at the box office in North America. This is higher than Snow White’s collection this Friday. With that, the actioner has hit the $22.5 million cume in the United States. Now, it might suffer because of A Minecraft Movie, which is performing well on its opening weekend. However, it is still expected to open at a favorable position in the domestic box office chart.

Deadline’s report projects that Jason Statham’s film by David Ayer would earn an estimated $7.2 million on its second weekend at the North American box office. It is expected to witness a drop of 53% and is playing across 3,262 places in North America. According to ScreenaRant’s report, the movie will cross Wrath of Man’s $27.46 million to become one of the top 25 highest-grossing films of Jason Statham in the US. It might occupy the 24th or the 25th spot in the list and surpass Crank’s $27.83 million domestic haul.

A Working Man has collected $16.6 million at the international box office and allied to its $22.5 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection has reached the $39.12 million mark. It needs around $100 million globally to achieve its break-even point. Jason Statham, Michael Pena, and David Harbour-led actioner was released on March 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

