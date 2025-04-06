Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s videogame-based movie, A Minecraft Movie, is making history with its opening collections worldwide. It is projected to record the biggest opening weekend of this year and has also surpassed the release day collection of The Super Mario Bros Movie. It is going to be significant, and the process has just begun. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The audience has spoken, and they are enjoying it. The film has received a strong 87% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Popcornmeter. The critics gave it a below-average of 49% on the Tomatometer. According to the critics, the movie presents itself as a celebration of creativity, though it ultimately gives Jack Black and Jason Momoa a colorful sandbox to play in while unfolding a story built from surprisingly conventional elements.

After grossing a strong $10.6 million from the Thursday previews, A Minecraft Movie collected a magnificent $58 million on its opening day. It played across 4,263 theatres at the box office in North America. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the video game-based movie surpassed The Super Mario Bros Movie’s $31.7 million release day.

The latest report of the trade analyst further revealed that the videogame-based movie is challenging its release day collections only. The film has beaten Barbie’s $47.8 million, The Dark Knight’s $47.7 million, and Batman V Superman: The Dawn of Justice’s $50.7 million first Saturday gross. It is becoming Warner Bross Pictures’ highest-grossing Saturday in the history of the US box office. It also has the potential to beat Barbie as WB’s 3rd highest-grossing opening weekend of all time.

It is eyeing a $140 million to $155 million three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. Therefore, A Minecraft Movie will also surpass the opening weekend of MCU flick Captain America: Brave New World’s $88.84 million debut. The videogame-based movie was made on a reported budget of $150 million. It is finally bringing smiles to the exhibitors’ faces.

A Minecraft Movie released on April 4 will earn great numbers globally on its opening weekend. Check out our review of the movie here.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

