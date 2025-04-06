The countdown is in the final stage, as we’re just 4 days away from the grand release of Good Bad Ugly. After Vidaamuyarchi’s failure, Ajith Kumar is looking forward to revamping his glory, and as far as the start is concerned, he’s on the right track. Yes, the film is performing brilliantly in day 1 advance booking, hinting at a rocking start at the Indian box office. Also, it is inches away from being the second biggest Kollywood opener in 2025.

Selling tickets like hotcakes!

Ever since the pre-sales commenced, the upcoming Kollywood action entertainer is in acceleration mode. As of 10 am IST, the magnum opus has sold tickets worth 6.30 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. It includes a sale of 3.15 lakh+ tickets. It’s a solid number and by tomorrow, it is likely to cross the 10 crore mark in advance booking.

Out of total pre-sales, Tamil Nadu has contributed 6.16 crore gross. Among cities, Chennai is at the top by selling tickets worth 2.40 crore gross for day 1. Coimbatore is in second place with a gross of 50 lakh.

Inches away from beating Dragon!

With 6.30 crore gross in the kitty already, Good Bad Ugly has already emerged as the third biggest Kollywood opener in 2025. In an hour or so, it will beat Dragon, which opened 6.37 crore gross. It will become Kollywood’s second-biggest opener of the year by beating Dragon. Vidaamuyarchi is at the top with a start of 31.86 crore gross.

More about Good Bad Ugly

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly is releasing in theatres on April 10, 2025. Apart from Ajith, it also features Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Arjun Das, and others. It is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. While the exact budget is not known, the cost of the film is said to be around 300 crores, making it Ajith Kumar’s most expensive film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: The Diplomat Box Office Collection Day 22: Beats Sanam Teri Kasam’s Rerun To Become 5th Highest-Grossing Hindi Film In 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News