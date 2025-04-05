Sikandar is inching towards the 200 crore mark worldwide, and only Salman Khan is the superstar whose films can earn this huge amount despite all the criticism. In 6 days, his action biggie, helmed by AR Murugadoss, stands at a total gross collection of 178.16 crore.

Second Highest-Grossing Film Of 2025

Salman Khan has now dethroned Akshay Kumar at number 2, claiming the spot for the second highest-grossing Hindi film at the worldwide box office in 2025. Overseas, the action biggie has earned 48.65 crore.

Sikandar Worldwide Box Office Day 6

While Sikandar stands at 178.16 crore at the box office in six days, it has surpassed Akshay Kumar‘s film. Sky Force earned 174.21 crore worldwide in its lifetime. It will next surpass Salman Khan’s last Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Impossible To Reach Top Spot!

Salman Khan’s film will find it impossible to reach the top spot. Currently, the top spot at the worldwide box office is owned by Vicky Kaushal. Chhaava is the highest-grossing Hindi film at the worldwide box office, earned 820.12 crore, and is still earning at the box office.

Will It Cross Dabangg 3?

Currently, after entering the 200 crore club, Sikandar needs to beat the lowest-earning Salman Khan film at the worldwide box office. It is Dabangg 3, which earned 217 crore at the box office. It will still be the 75th highest-grossing Hindi film at the worldwide box office!

When Will Salman Khan Redeem His BO Worth?

After Sikandar‘s lukewarm response, it would be interesting to see which Salman Khan film helps him redeem his box office worth. Currently, the actor has no confirmed projects since his Dharma film and Atlee film have been put on hold.

