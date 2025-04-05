Narne Nithin, Sangeet Sobhan, and others might be rejoicing at the box office as Mad Square stands at a total collection of 39.9 crore in eight days. In fact, the film has axed a milestone, and if the upcoming weekend helps it grow, it might churn out some more numbers.

Only 10 Lakh Away From Success

The comedy film is now only 10 lakh away from the success mark at the box office. Mounted on a budget of 40 crore, the film has earned 39.9 crore at the box office, recovering 99.75% at the box office.

Mad Square Box Office Day 8

On the eighth day, Friday, April 4, Mad Square earned 1.55 crore at the box office, which was a minimal drop from the previous day. The comedy-drama earned 1.65 crore on Thursday. The film might bring a second weekend of 4 – 4.5 crore at the box office.

Check out the daywise collection of the film.

Day 1: 8.5 crore

Day 2: 7.5 crore

Day 3: 9.25 crore

Day 4: 6.25 crore

Day 5: 3.3 crore

Day 6: 1.9 crore

Day 7: 1.65 crore

Day 8: 1.55 crore

Total: 39.9 crore

5th Highest Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025

Mad Square has surpassed Nani’s Court: State VS A Nobody to claim the spot for the fifth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025. Currently, the courtroom drama stands at a total collection of 39.67 crore.

Check out the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2025 at the box office.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crore Game Changer: 136.92 crore Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crore Thandel: 66.06 crore Mad Square: 39.67 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

