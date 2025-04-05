After the debacle of Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar is all set for a big-screen return with his much-awaited Good Bad Ugly. Reportedly, it’s Ajith’s most expensive film ever, so expectations are very high. So far, the buzz of the magnum opus has been good and is faring much better than Vidaamuyarchi in terms of genuine interest on the ground level. The same could be seen through the impressive day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office.

The upcoming Kollywood action entertainer is scheduled to release on April 10, which means that there are still five days to go. But the advance booking is already in full swing. As of now, around 1,550 shows have been listed, and in the next two to three days, we’ll get a clear picture of the show count.

Yesterday, the highly anticipated trailer was dropped, which has positively impacted the bookings. With the trailer enjoying mostly positive reactions, the pace of pre-sales has increased. As of 1 pm IST, Good Bad Ugly has sold tickets worth 4.90 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. This includes an impressive sale of 2.49 lakh+ tickets.

As expected, Tamil Nadu is leading the advance booking by selling tickets worth 4.86 crore gross out of total pre-sales for day 1. Karnataka has sold tickets worth 4 lakh.

With a 4.90 crore gross already in, Good Bad Ugly has surpassed the opening day collections of Veera Dheera Sooran and Madha Gaja Raja, which is really impressive. For those who don’t know, Veera Dheera Sooran opened at 3.77 crore gross at the Indian box office, while Madha Gaja Raja earned 3.54 crore gross on day 1.

Considering the momentum, the film is likely to register the highest opening day pre-sales for Kollywood in 2025. For the unversed, Vidaamuyarchi is at the top by amassing 18.40 crore gross through day 1 pre-sales. This is expected to be surpassed by Ajith Kumar’s upcoming biggie.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

