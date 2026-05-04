Kara, starring Dhanush, off to a decent start at the Indian box office, but failed to build the momentum over its 4-day extended opening weekend. Since the film is mounted on a massive budget, a big jump was needed over the weekend, but it couldn’t pull it off. In fact, other than Friday, it didn’t witness growth; on the contrary, it displayed a drop. Still, it managed to register the biggest opening weekend of Kollywood in 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 4!

How much did Kara earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

The Kollywood heist-action thriller film scored 6.2 crore on Thursday, day 1. On Friday, day 2, it benefited from the Labor Day holiday and saw a jump of up to 6.95 crore. On Saturday, day 3, the film saw a drop and scored 5.2 crore. On Sunday, day 4, it dropped again, scoring 5 crore. Overall, the film earned 23.35 crore net at the Indian box office during its extended opening weekend, as per Sacnilk. It equals 27.55 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 6.2 crore

Day 2 – 6.95 crore

Day 3 – 5.2 crore

Day 4 – 5 crore

Total – 23.35 crore

Biggest opening weekend of the year for Kollywood

With 23.35 crore net, Kara has registered the biggest opening weekend of Kollywood in 2026. It surpassed Parasakthi (22.6 crore) to claim the top spot.

Take a look at the top opening weekend grossers of Kollywood in 2026 (net):

Kara – 23.35 crore (4 days) Parasakthi – 22.6 crore (2 days) Love Insurance Kompany – 22.5 crore Youth – 17.8 crore (4 days) Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 14.85 crore (4 days)

Kara is in trouble!

Despite grabbing the top spot among Kollywood opening-weekend grossers in 2026, Kara is in a dangerous position due to its massive budget. Reportedly, the film was made on a budget of 100 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 23.35 crore so far, thus recovering 23.35% of the budget.

Since word of mouth is mixed, the Dhanush starrer will struggle on weekdays, making a 100-crore recovery impossible. So, the film is on track to be a box office disappointment.

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