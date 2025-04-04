Sikandar, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, was all about the Eid celebration. Right from the opening day, it has not been performing up to the mark. Still, due to Eid celebrations, it got some boost. Otherwise, it would have earned a shocking total at the Indian box office. In the first 5 days, the film managed to cross the century mark, but in terms of footfalls, it has garnered disappointing numbers. Keep reading for a detailed report!

After the debacle of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the underperformance of Tiger 3, expectations from his debut collaboration with AR Murugadoss were sky-high. Sajid Nadiadwala backed the project, turning it into a magnum opus worth 200 crores. With such a budget and the action genre, the film was expected to earn big numbers, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen.

Yes, Sikandar crossed the 100 crore milestone, but that was the least expected outcome from the film. After Eid, collections dropped significantly, and it is not clear whether it will touch the 150 crore milestone. In footfalls, if we compare it with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which was also an action-packed magnum opus, the Salman Khan starrer is lagging behind by a big margin.

Sikandar has earned 105.20 crore net at the Indian box office. This has come as a result of 43-44 lakh tickets sold across the country. Yes, you read that right! The magnum opus has registered just 43-44 lakh footfalls in India.

For those who don’t know, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan had a historic run at the Indian box office and is still the highest-grossing Bollywood film with a collection of 640.42 crore net. During the splendid theatrical run, it enjoyed a staggering 3.80 crore footfalls in India, which is a big thing.

If a comparison is made, Sikandar lags behind Jawan with 88.68-88.42% less footfall at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

