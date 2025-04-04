The Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan and Ram Nithin starrer Telugu action comedy film Mad Square is witnessing a good run at the box office. The film is very close to crossing 60 crores and will also be recovering its entire budget soon. Let us look at the box office performance of the film on its 7th day.

Mad Square Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7

On its 7th day, the Narne Nithiin starrer earned 1.65 crores. This was almost a drop of 13% since the movie had amassed 1.9 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 38.35 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of Mad Square comes to 45.25 crores. The movie garnered 11.85 crores when it comes to its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 57.1 crores.

The movie is just 2.9 crores away from crossing 60 crores. Mad Square has also taken a lead of almost 47.5% from the lifetime worldwide collection of its prequel Mad which was released in 2023. For the unversed, the lifetime global collection of Mad came to around 26 crores.

Not only this but the film is also close to recovering its entire budget. It is mounted at a budget of 40 crores. With its current India net collection of 38.35 crores, the movie has managed to cover 95% of its budget. It can be expected that Mad Square will recover its entire budget in the coming week.

About The Movie

Talking about Mad Square, it has been helmed by Kalyan Shankar. The movie also stars Priyanka Jawalkar, Vishnu Oi and Sunil in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Thaman S and Bheems Ceciroleo.

