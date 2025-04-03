The Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer Telugu heist action-comedy Robinhood is emerging as a struggle bus at the box office. The film remains below 15 crores with the collections moving at a laborious pace. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 6th day.

Robinhood Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 6th day, the Nithiin starrer earned 54 lakhs* when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of almost 32% since the movie amassed 80 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection now comes to 9.89 crores*.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the Sreeleela starrer now stands at 11.67 crores*. The film amassed a mere 1.55 crore when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Robinhood now stands at 13.22 crore*.

The film is now inching towards 14 crores. However, it is panning out to be a disaster at the box office. While the day-wise collections are moving at a snail’s pace, the film has managed to only cover 14% of its budget.

For the unversed, Robinhood is mounted a mammoth budget of 70 crores. The film is most likely to close its curtains without recovering ven half of its budget. The Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer needs a more positive word of mouth which might witness a boost in the collection. However, the film overtook Mazaka’s worldwide collection of 12.32 crore to become the 7th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 worldwide.

The movie’s clash with Mad Square is further making things difficult for its box office performance. The film is directed by Venky Kudumula. Robinhood also stars Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad and Devdatta Nage in the lead roles.

