Eid box office for Tollywood brought a total collection of 7.6 core at the box office with two films Robinhood and Mad Square trying to churn out numbers, holding against the biggies of other languages. However, in total, Narne Nithin’s film is riding way ahead of Nithiin and Sreeleela’s heist action comedy!

Robinhood Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Monday, March 31, Nithiin and Sreeleela’s film earned only 1.35 crore at the box office. This was a major drop from the previous day’s 2.85 crore. In total, the action comedy stands at a total of 8.55 crore in four days at the box office.

Mad Square Box Office Day 4

On the other hand, Narne Nithin’s film on Monday, March 31, earned 500% higher and brought 6.35 crore on Eid, taking the total 4-day collection of the film to 31.6 crore. The film earned a massive 9.25 crore on the first Sunday!

Budget & Recovery

Robinhood is currently the eighth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 and it might overtake Mazaka‘s 9.60 crore in total to take the 7th spot currently. Still, the film is heading towards a disaster with its massive 70 crore budget and a recovery of only 12% at the box office!

Mad Square Budget & Recovery

Meanwhile, Narne Nithin’s film is very close to enter the profit-making zone. It still needs to earn 8.4 crore more to recover its entire budget of 0 crore at the box office. Currently, it is the 6th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025 and it will next overtake Nani‘s Court: State VS A Nobody’s 38.78 crore to claim the fifth spot!

Far Away From Earning A Hit Tag!

While Robinhood is clearly heading towards a disaster, Narne Nithin’s Eid release also needs a total of 80 crore at the box office to earn a hit tag for itself. This would be a difficult task, but looking at the pace of the film, it might not be impossible if the film holds well over the upcoming weekend!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

