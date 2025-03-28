Nithiin and Sreeleela’s Robinhood has arrived in theatres today. Amid a decent buzz, the film clashed with another Tollywood biggie, Mad Square. This clash is expected to cause a major dent to Nithiin’s latest entertainer, and as far as the start is concerned, the effect could be already seen. But in the long run, will it be able to secure a clean hit verdict at the Indian box office? Let’s discuss it below!

Reception of the film

Directed by Venky Kudumula, the Telugu heist action comedy has opened to mixed responses from critics. While the performances and fun elements are praised, the film is criticized for being predictable and uninteresting in the second half. Even among the ticket-buying audience, word-of-mouth is mostly mixed. Some are calling it a fun ride, others are labelling it as a passable affair.

Such reactions indicate that Robinhood might struggle in the long run and fail to make it big at the Indian box office. Even the start seems to be lower than expected.

Will Robinhood be a clean hit?

As per Track Tollywood, Robinhood is made on a budget of 70 crores. As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film needs to make 100% returns or earn double its budget to be a clean hit. So, the Nithiin starrer will need to earn a whopping 140 crore net at the Indian box office to secure a clean hit verdict.

With mixed word-of-mouth and a clash with Mad Square, Robinhood won’t cover much distance and will fail to secure a hit verdict at the Indian box office. For the unversed, Nithiin’s last theatrical release, Extra Ordinary Man, earned 9.70 crore net at the Indian box office. So, to be a hit, the latest theatrical release will need to earn a 1343.3% higher collection than Extra Ordinary Man.

More about the film

The Telugu entertainer also stars Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Devdatta Nage, and others in key roles. It is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan UK Box Office Day 1: Crushes Leo’s £571.5K To Record The Biggest Indian Opening Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News