Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s magnum opus, Snow White, is turning out to be a major dud at ticket windows. It was expected to do well considering the pre-release buzz around itself but unfortunately, the film is heading for a premature ending at the North American box office and it seems that even the $100 million mark will be missed. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by Marc Webb, the live-action reimagining of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was theatrically released last Friday. Before making a domestic debut, the film opened in selected markets like France and Italy. Domestically, it opened on March 21. Poor reviews and word-of-mouth took a toll on the run, thus posting a disappointing total on the board.

Snow White registered a decent start of $16.25 million, and over the opening weekend, it earned $42.20 million. After a decent score, the film witnessed a brutal drop on Monday, earning just $2.51 million, 75.7% less than Sunday’s $10.33 million. Due to Discount Tuesday, there was some growth, and $4 million came in. After Tuesday’s jump, the film went back to a low $2.08 million on Wednesday.

Overall, Snow White earned a poor total of $50.80 million at the North American box office in six days, thus crossing a mini milestone of $50 million. From here, the film will likely wrap up its run below the $100 million mark.

Reportedly, the magnum opus is made on a budget of over $250 million. So, it’s an expensive affair, and considering the poor reception from all over, it is going to be a disastrous affair for the makers.

Meanwhile, Snow White also stars Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, and Patrick Page (voice) in key roles. It is bankrolled by Walt Disney Pictures and Marc Platt Productions and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Worldwide Box Office Day 1: Out Of This World! Clocks Biggest Mollywood Opening By A Margin Of Almost 50 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News